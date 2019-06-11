31-year-old Barrie man facing charges following single-vehicle collision: police

A 31-year-old Barrie man is facing impaired and dangerous driving charges after a single-vehicle collision in Bradford Saturday morning, South Simcoe police say.

Officers attended the scene in the area of 5th Line and Canal Road, police say, in response to a report of a vehicle driving erratically and at a high rate of speed.

Once on the scene, police say, officers learned the driver had lost control and went into a ditch.

According to police, the driver was not injured, although officers detected the odour of alcohol and other signs of impairment.

The driver was then transported to the police station, where breath tests resulted in readings of twice the legal limit of alcohol, police add.

The Barrie man’s vehicle was impounded for seven days and his licence was suspended for 90 days, officers say.

He was released with a future court date.

