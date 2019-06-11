Crime
June 11, 2019 4:12 pm

OPP investigating after vehicle reportedly stolen in Clearview, Ont.

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a black 2005 Dodge Ram was reportedly stolen in Clearview Township, Ont., police say.

On Saturday, officers were called to County Road 91, where a single-vehicle collision was reported involving the Dodge Ram.

An investigation subsequently revealed that the vehicle was unoccupied, officers say, and had previously been reported stolen.

Anyone with information can contact the OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

