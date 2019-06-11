Crime
June 11, 2019 1:14 pm

Police searching for suspect after reported robbery at Alliston, Ont., store

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

OPP are searching for an armed male suspect who reportedly robbed a local video games store in Alliston, Ont.

Officers are searching for a male suspect who reportedly robbed a video game store armed with a large knife on June 5 in Alliston, Ont.

Nottawasaga OPP were called to the scene on Young Street at noon, police say, after the suspect reportedly presented a large knife and fled the store with a number of video games and gaming consoles.

The suspect is described as between 25 and 30 years old, six feet tall and unshaven with a thin build. Police say he was wearing black jeans, a long-sleeved shirt and a baseball cap at the time of the alleged incident.

According to officers, the man shouldn’t be approached since he was carrying a weapon.

Anyone with information can contact Nottawasaga OPP crime unit at 705 434-1939 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

