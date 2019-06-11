Lifestyle
June 11, 2019 4:08 pm

Hi Neighour Sam needs a $23,000 makeover

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Hi Neighbour Sam is 52 years old and needs a little fixing up.

JPox/Instagram
A A

A popular statue depicting the mascot of Transcona’s biggest festival is in need of a few good neighbours.

Hi Neighbour Sam needs a makeover — and it’s more than just a splash of paint, say the friendly folks at the Hi Neighbour Festival.

“He needs to be moved from his location to be repaired, restored and painted. It is a going to be an extensive job,” said the Hi Neighbour Festival in a social media post.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Winnipeggers spoiled for choice with at least 7 street festivals happening this weekend

“We received a quote from an organization that specializes in these projects who assessed the integrity of Sam’s structure, identified the material used and necessary repairs. Their quote is just over $23,000.”

The group said they are actively working on finding funding for the straw-hat-tipping, vest-wearing statute, which currently sits on Regent Avenue, welcoming drivers as they drive in Transcona.

Hi Neighbour Sam has been the mascot of the festival for 52 years.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
23000
52 years old
Hi neighbour sam
high neighbour festival
Statue
Transcona
winnipeg

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.