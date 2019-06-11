Hi Neighour Sam needs a $23,000 makeover

A popular statue depicting the mascot of Transcona’s biggest festival is in need of a few good neighbours.

Hi Neighbour Sam needs a makeover — and it’s more than just a splash of paint, say the friendly folks at the Hi Neighbour Festival.

“He needs to be moved from his location to be repaired, restored and painted. It is a going to be an extensive job,” said the Hi Neighbour Festival in a social media post.

“We received a quote from an organization that specializes in these projects who assessed the integrity of Sam’s structure, identified the material used and necessary repairs. Their quote is just over $23,000.”

The group said they are actively working on finding funding for the straw-hat-tipping, vest-wearing statute, which currently sits on Regent Avenue, welcoming drivers as they drive in Transcona.

Hi Neighbour Sam has been the mascot of the festival for 52 years.