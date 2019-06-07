Winnipeggers spoiled for choice with at least 7 street festivals happening this weekend

After a long, cold spring, Winnipeggers are fully embracing the warm weather as the city plays host to a number of festivals and special events this weekend.

Here are just a few of the options out there:

Rise Up 100: Songs for the Next Century

Saturday at Old Market Square

Free

A star-studded lineup of local, Canadian and international musicians are converging on The Cube for a concert acknowledging the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike. Performers include the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Ani DiFranco, John K. Samson, Leonard Sumner, and more!

Join us for an incredible afternoon and evening of FREE music with @anidifranco, Bruce Cockburn, John K. Samson, @LeonardSumner, @SweetAlibi1 & Two Crows for Comfort at Old Market Square THIS SATURDAY starting at 2:30 PM! https://t.co/lHnKY3SiWE pic.twitter.com/RPAPEYIy28 — Winnipeg Folk Fest (@Winnipegfolk) June 6, 2019

Manitoba Filipino Street Festival

Saturday and Sunday at the Maples Multiplex Grounds

Free

A weekend event celebrating Manitoba’s rich Filipino culture includes a parade, food, dances, music, and local talent, as well as fireworks and the 2019 “Queen Bulitit” coronation.

In 5 days we will crown a new Queen Bulilit! The show begins at 3 PM. We hope to see you there! (free family event) #MFSF2019 pic.twitter.com/8KPDc6bfxx — Manitoba Filipino Street Festival (@MFSF2019) June 4, 2019

Ellice Street Festival

Friday and Saturday on Ellice Street and at the West End Cultural Centre

Free

The 20th annual West End street festival takes place Saturday on Ellice between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street, and includes live music by artists like Super Duty Tough Work, Girls Rock Winnipeg, Indian City, and Mulligrub, plus family activities, a merchant area and more. The festivities kick off Friday night inside the West End Cultural Centre, featuring drag queen bingo and JD and the Sunshine Band.

Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival

Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Transcona

Free

An iconic street party with origins in the 1960s, including free family concerts, children’s entertainment, local food and merchandise vendors, a parade, and more. This year’s event includes performers like Honeymoon Suite, D2UR, and the Holly Davidson Band.

Join us this weekend at 9 pm on Fri, June 7 with the Transcona Collegiate Jazz Band. Followed by the opening ceremonies & the singing of O’Canada. Next will be the School of Rock with the headliner HONEYMOON SUITE. More events listed on the webpage! #cbc #ctv #Energy 106 #cjob — Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival (@HiNeighbourFest) June 6, 2019

KidsFest

Thursday through Sunday at The Forks

Tickets range from $11.14 to $12.38

The 37th annual Winnipeg International Children’s Festival, this event is renowned for its family fun, and features acclaimed children’s performers like Fred Penner, Jake Chenier and more, over four days of crafts, games, and other activities.

Happy Days on Henderson

Saturday at 81 Henderson Highway

Free

A popular Elmwood community event, Happy Days features children’s games, face painting, a petting zoo, community booths and more.

Academy Street Festival

Saturday on Academy Road

Free

Live entertainment, music, family fun, vendors and more in the River Heights area at this annual event.

