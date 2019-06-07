Winnipeggers spoiled for choice with at least 7 street festivals happening this weekend
After a long, cold spring, Winnipeggers are fully embracing the warm weather as the city plays host to a number of festivals and special events this weekend.
Here are just a few of the options out there:
Rise Up 100: Songs for the Next Century
Saturday at Old Market Square
Free
A star-studded lineup of local, Canadian and international musicians are converging on The Cube for a concert acknowledging the 100th anniversary of the Winnipeg General Strike. Performers include the likes of Bruce Cockburn, Ani DiFranco, John K. Samson, Leonard Sumner, and more!
Manitoba Filipino Street Festival
Saturday and Sunday at the Maples Multiplex Grounds
Free
A weekend event celebrating Manitoba’s rich Filipino culture includes a parade, food, dances, music, and local talent, as well as fireworks and the 2019 “Queen Bulitit” coronation.
Ellice Street Festival
Friday and Saturday on Ellice Street and at the West End Cultural Centre
Free
The 20th annual West End street festival takes place Saturday on Ellice between Sherbrook Street and Langside Street, and includes live music by artists like Super Duty Tough Work, Girls Rock Winnipeg, Indian City, and Mulligrub, plus family activities, a merchant area and more. The festivities kick off Friday night inside the West End Cultural Centre, featuring drag queen bingo and JD and the Sunshine Band.
Transcona Hi Neighbour Festival
Friday, Saturday and Sunday in Transcona
Free
An iconic street party with origins in the 1960s, including free family concerts, children’s entertainment, local food and merchandise vendors, a parade, and more. This year’s event includes performers like Honeymoon Suite, D2UR, and the Holly Davidson Band.
KidsFest
Thursday through Sunday at The Forks
Tickets range from $11.14 to $12.38
The 37th annual Winnipeg International Children’s Festival, this event is renowned for its family fun, and features acclaimed children’s performers like Fred Penner, Jake Chenier and more, over four days of crafts, games, and other activities.
WATCH: Fred Penner visits Global News ahead of Winnipeg Kidsfest
Happy Days on Henderson
Saturday at 81 Henderson Highway
Free
A popular Elmwood community event, Happy Days features children’s games, face painting, a petting zoo, community booths and more.
Academy Street Festival
Saturday on Academy Road
Free
Live entertainment, music, family fun, vendors and more in the River Heights area at this annual event.
WATCH: Winnipeg Pride Festival 2019
