RCMP officers help evacuate smoke-filled apartment building in northern Sask.

Two RCMP officers were treated for smoke inhalation after helping to evacuate residents of a northern Saskatchewan apartment building.

The officers from the Deschambault Lake RCMP detachment were on patrol in the community during the afternoon of June 7 when they saw heavy smoke coming from the building, police said in a report.

READ MORE: One person injured after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Saskatoon

Three children came out of the apartment and told the officers that thick smoke was coming from a pot on a stove and people were still inside, according to police.

RCMP said the officers entered the building and helped three people out of units on the main level.

They then went back into the building to help get the rest of the residents out from the upper units, police said.

READ MORE: One person injured in shipping container fire in Saskatoon

One officer then put on a mask and re-entered the building to conduct another search to ensure no one was still in the building.

RCMP said there was no fire, just thick smoke coming from the stove.

Due to the quick response of the officers, only one resident required medical treatment, police said.

Deschambault Lake is roughly 460 kilometres northeast of Saskatoon.

WATCH: Moose Jaw police investigate eight suspicious fires in Wakamow Valley