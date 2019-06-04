One person injured after ‘suspicious’ house fire in Saskatoon

A person remains in hospital after what the Saskatoon Fire Department is calling a “suspicious” house fire.

The fire department said multiple 911 calls came in Tuesday morning reporting smoke and flames coming from a bungalow at 1138 Ave. P. S. and one person had escaped and left the area.

Crews said they arrived to find flames coming from the front of the house and were told there may be three large dogs in the house.

Firefighters started an immediate exterior attack, fire officials said, and other crews entered the home from the side to start an interior attack.

The fire was located in the basement of the home and brought under control within 30 minutes.

A search confirmed no one else was inside the home, or pets, officials said.

The person who left the home later sought treatment at an emergency room for treatment of what fire officials believe to be non-life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital.

Damage is estimated at $200,000 by a fire investigator.

The cause remains under investigation by the Saskatoon Fire Department and Saskatoon Police Service.

