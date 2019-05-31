One person injured in shipping container fire in Saskatoon

One person suffered burns after a shipping container went up in flames in Saskatoon.

A 911 call came in just before 1 p.m. on Thursday stating a 54-foot shipping container was on fire in a yard at 2435 Schuyler St., the Saskatoon Fire Department said.

The caller also confirmed to fire dispatchers that the container contained non-hazardous animal byproducts.

Heavy smoke and significant flames were coming from the container when they arrived, firefighters said.

A nearby forklift was consumed by the blaze, officials said, and the fire was threatening an adjacent building.

Everyone in the building evacuated to muster points, and a search of the building confirmed no one was inside, firefighters reported.

It took crews just under 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

One person was treated at the scene for what fire officials believe to be minor burns, but the patient was not taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.