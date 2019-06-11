Surrey Mounties may be offered incentives to join city’s new police department

According to a Surrey policing transition report released last week, the city may offer incentives to current RCMP officers to stay and join the new Surrey Police Department.

“Joining an emerging new department will appeal to many serving officers who are looking for new challenges and opportunities,” the report says.

“It would be natural to expect a significant amount of interest among current Surrey RCMP members.”

The report outlines an incentive of “40 additional hours of leave to be used in 2022 or thereafter,” which could be offered “exclusively to currently serving Surrey RCMP members” who apply to join the new police department.

According to the report, the city may also cover the costs of criminal record checks and medical exams for first-time applicants, a total savings of $555, “in order to remove potential barriers and make the process more appealing, especially for low-income applicants.”

B.C. Solicitor General Mike Farnworth, who has the final say on the transition, says something this complex will take some time.