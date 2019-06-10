Crime
June 10, 2019

Police searching for information after 21-year-old skateboarder found seriously injured in Bradford

By Local Online Journalist

South Simcoe police are searching for information after a 21-year-old skateboarder was reportedly seriously injured in Bradford.

South Simcoe police are searching for information after a 21-year-old skateboarder was reportedly found seriously injured on Breeze Drive in Bradford at 12:30 a.m. on Saturday.

The Bradford man was transported to a local hospital followed by a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, police say. He is in serious but stable condition, officers add.

An investigation has revealed that the man is believed to have attended a street gathering prior to the incident, police say.

Officers have obtained security footage but are looking for further video to determine how the man was hurt, police say. In particular, officers are looking to hear from people who attended the reported gathering, police add.

A driver who provided help to the injured man first remained at the scene, officers say.

Anyone with information can contact Traffic Unit Const. Ashley Fairbarn at 905-775-3311 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

