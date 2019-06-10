Police searching for suspects in reported 2014 assault of taxi driver in Wasaga Beach

Huronia West OPP are searching for three males and one adolescent female who were allegedly involved in an assault on a taxi driver in Wasaga Beach in 2014.

No further descriptions are available for the suspects, police add.

The reported incident occurred on June 22, 2014, at about 1 a.m., officers say, and the taxi driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

If anyone has witnessed this incident or has information regarding it, they can contact Huronia West OPP at 705-429-3575 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

