Massage therapist charged with sexual assault in Blue Mountains, Ont.: OPP

A 39-year-old registered massage therapist has been charged after one of his female clients was reportedly sexually assaulted during a massage at a Blue Mountains business, OPP say.

Nathaniel Porter-Gowan from the Blue Mountains was charged with sexual assault after a woman reported the alleged incident to police, officers say.

READ MORE: Woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle strikes guardrails on Hwy. 400 in Severn — OPP

Investigators are looking to speak to anyone who may have more information on the alleged incident or who may want to report similar incidents involving the accused, OPP say.

The accused was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Owen Sound on May 26.

READ MORE: 31-year-old man charged after guns, drugs, cash seized in Midland — OPP

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Collingwood and The Blue Mountains OPP at 705-445-4321 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.