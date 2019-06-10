Outdoor gym coming to Kitchener’s Victoria Park this fall

There will soon be another reason to visit Kitchener’s popular Victoria Park.

The city announced Monday that an outdoor gym will be constructed inside the park over the summer.

READ MORE: Kitchener mainstay Otis the swan’s new companion gets new handle

“The outdoor gym will be a great resource that will boost healthy living in our community,” Ward 9 Coun. Debbie Chapman said in a statement. “I commend the volunteers who secured the funding for this initiative.”

The gym, which will be located near the entrance to the Iron Horse Trail, is slated to be open in the fall.

READ MORE: City of Kitchener seeking volunteers for task force on equity, diversity and inclusion

The city says it will have a wide range of equipment designed for people of all ages to enjoy using in an outdoor environment.

The gym has been funded with a grant through the Kitchener’s Love My Hood Neighbourhood Strategy as well as donations from the Kitchener Rangers, the Rotary Club of Kitchener and Price Chiropractic and Fitness. The project also received funding via the Wilfrid Laurier and Sun Life Financial Centre Physically Active Communities grant.