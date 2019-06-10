Who is JoJo Siwa, your tween’s current obsession?

JoJo Siwa, a 16-year-old YouTube sensation, is making headlines after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said her makeup kit, sold at Claire’s accessory and cosmetic stores, tested positive for asbestos.

Claire’s has recalled the product after the FDA issued a warning to stop using it immediately.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

Siwa’s Claire’s JoJo Siwa Makeup Set (Batch/Lot No. S180109) contained eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish. The product is geared toward young children and teens.

Claire’s “voluntarily” recalled the product.

“Claire’s Stores, Inc. has voluntarily recalled the JoJo Cosmetic Kit out of an abundance of caution after testing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration indicated the possible presence of trace amounts of asbestos fibres in the powder eyeshadow element of the kit,” a company spokesperson told Today.

“Claire’s stands behind the safety of this item and all other Claire’s cosmetic items, as such small trace amounts are considered acceptable under European and Canadian cosmetic safety regulations,” the spokesperson added.

“In addition, last year Claire’s moved to talc-free cosmetic manufacturing to prevent any further concerns about talc contamination. Claire’s also supports increased FDA oversight of personal care products. We will provide a full refund to any customers who purchased the product.”

Many people with kids between the ages of four and 13 might know who Siwa is, but for others, she is a mystery.

Who is JoJo Siwa?

Siwa first appeared on the second season of Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition in 2013. She placed fifth in the competition but was still later recruited by Abby Lee Miller to guest star on Dance Moms.

After her time on Dance Moms, Siwa started her YouTube channel, where she has more than 9.7 million subscribers. At the age of 13, Siwa released a song titled Boomerang, which has over 700 million views.

The 16-year-old performer has more than eight million followers on Instagram, more than 17.2 million followers on TikTok (formerly Musical.ly) and more than 420,000 Twitter followers.

She was also named the 2018 Breakout Artist of the Year by Vivid Seats. Nickelodeon released Siwa’s first-ever EP, entitled D.R.E.A.M. The Music. The EP features four new songs: D.R.E.A.M., My Story, Everyday Popstars and Only Getting Better. The music video for D.R.E.A.M. was released on Siwa’s YouTube channel in early November 2018 and, to date, has garnered more than 54 million views.

Siwa is also New York Times bestselling author and a star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties.

She has appeared on various Nickelodeon live-action series including School of Rock and The Thundermans. Siwa performed at Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards and has won two blimps for Favourite Viral Music Artist in 2017 and Musical YouTube Creator in 2018.

Siwa launched her first animated shorts series, The JoJo & BowBow Show Show starring Siwa and her furry best friend, BowBow.

Siwa has a SIWANATORZ club, which stands against negativity and bullying, through her global reach of consumer products, including her signature bows, accessories, apparel, arts and crafts, cosmetics, home goods and party supplies.

JoJo Siwa merchandise

Siwa is known for wearing as many colours as possible by mixing bright hues with busy patterns. And she is always wearing her signature item — a bow.

Siwa’s current net worth is roughly $12 million thanks to her line of oversized bows, her popular vlogs, her tour and her partnership with Nickelodeon.

Her oversized bows are available at Claire’s, Target and Walmart and cost between $9.73 and $20.86. She reportedly sold 45 million hair bows in 2018.

Siwa’s merch collection includes JoJo Siwa Dolls, Cool Maker JoJo Siwa Bow Maker Activity Kits, clothes, backpacks, throw pillows, JoJo Siwa Glitter Nails, shoes and even her own Cra-Z Art Nickelodeon JoJo Siwa Slime kits.

Siwa’s D.R.E.A.M The Tour is visiting more than 50 cities, and tickets cost as much as $250 for certain sections.

JoJo Siwa in Hollywood

Siwa’s fans include many famous children, including Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West and her cousin Penelope Disick.

The 16-year-old YouTube star babysat North West for the day and filmed it for YouTube. The pair hung out at Siwa’s house, where they made glittery slime, had a dance party and looked at cars.

Siwa described the video on her YouTube page: “JoJo Siwa BABYSITTING NORTH WEST!! I had so much fun Pretend babysitting Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s little girl North West!”

Siwa hosted a birthday party for rapper T.I.’s daughter Heiress at her own home.

However, Siwa has received some criticism from a certain Canadian celebrity after she showed off her “Dreamer Mobile” — her white BMW convertible that’s customized with pictures of unicorns and her face.

After West Coast Customs reposted the picture of the car on their Instagram page, Justin Bieber commented on it, writing three times: “Burn it.”

She tweeted: “@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said ‘burn it’!”

@justinbieber commented on a picture of my car! he said “burn it”! pic.twitter.com/ZTPztQFi3y — JoJo Siwa!🌈💎🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) December 28, 2018

The Sorry singer later tweeted: “@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colours I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) December 30, 2018

She appeared on The Tonight Show after her interaction with Bieber and spoke to Jimmy Fallon about it.

“That’s the one person in America who doesn’t like the car,” Siwa said when Fallon pulled out the photo she posted on Instagram.

“West Coast Customs, which is who my parents had make the car, they posted this picture and Justin Bieber commented on it: ‘burn it.’ Three times, three times he commented ‘burn it,'” she said, laughing. “Burn it, burn it, burn it.”

She continued: “But honestly, then he tweeted out an apology, and I posted this picture. We kind of just had fun and games back and forth. And now he’s supposed to be performing at my 16th birthday party… right, Justin?”

“I invited him. I didn’t get an invite to the wedding,” Siwa joked.

What’s next for Jojo Siwa?

Siwa is currently on tour for her JoJo Siwa 2019 D.R.E.A.M. The Tour.

The tour kicked off May 17 in Phoenix, Ariz., at the Comerica Theatre, and she will be on tour until Sept. 17 with her final show in Grand Prairie, TX. at The Theatre.

The YouTube star comes to Toronto, Ont., on Aug. 2 at the Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Siwa will also voice a character in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and recently released a TV movie titled JoJo’s Dream Birthday on May 18.