YouTube star JoJo Siwa’s makeup kit pulled from Claire’s for asbestos

Tween idol JoJo Siwa ventured into the makeup industry through a partnership with Claire’s, but her products just got yanked from the retailer’s shelves.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert on June 6 recalling Siwa’s makeup palette “due to the presence of asbestos.” The FDA said Claire’s has stopped selling the product in stores but also urges anyone who owns the makeup set to stop using it.

The kit, marketed to kids and tweens, contains eyeshadow, two lip glosses and nail polish. Siwa, who rose to fame after starring on reality show Dance Moms, has not yet commented on the asbestos finding.

Today, the FDA is releasing new results from its continued testing of cosmetic products for asbestos & is warning consumers to not use 2 additional products that have tested positive for asbestos & have been recalled https://t.co/p4AACHd9y8 pic.twitter.com/DYtSelENEj — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) June 6, 2019

According to Health Canada, breathing in asbestos fibres can cause cancer and other diseases. The government site points out that before 1990, it was common to use asbestos for insulating buildings and homes.

Today, now that its health risks are understood, there are regulations on asbestos use.

In a statement to USA Today, Claire’s said “trace amounts of asbestos fibres” were found in the makeup kit’s powder eyeshadow. The company said it will provide a full refund to those who purchased the product.

Siwa, 16, has a huge kid and tween following. Her YouTube channel, where she posts music videos and clips of her dancing and doing makeup, has over 9.7 million followers.

She is popular among celebrities, too, as she is friendly with the Kardashian family and recently “babysat” Kim Kardashian West’s daughter, North.

Siwa’s makeup kit is not the only product to be recalled from Claire’s.

In March, the FDA issued an alert about asbestos contamination detected in three products sold by the retailer.

In its safety alert, the FDA identified the products as Claire’s eyeshadows, contour palette and compact powder.

—With a file from Reuters

