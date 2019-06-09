Calgarians run to raise money for ALS care, research

Calgarians turned out to to the 23rd annual Betty’s Run for ALS in North Glenmore Park on Sunday.

Betty’s Run, named after a Calgarian with ALS who died in 1997, has raised more than $7 million — 60 per cent stays in Alberta to support those currently living with ALS through equipment and client services and 40 per cent goes towards research, according to officials.

Payton Moro’s mom had ALS for five years before she died.

“That was very hard on my family, but I have three siblings and my dad and that brought us so close and I still feel my mom every day,” she said.

She said her family had a great support system, adding that she loves honouring her mom through charity.

Moro explained that money raised from the run goes to in-home care for ALS patients to make their lives as normal as possible.

“The amount of stuff we had in our home — didn’t even know existed — [it was] able to keep my mom still being my mom, but to get her in and out of bed, to get her dressed, helping within the shower, food — all these things that I didn’t even know we would need became so special and important,” she said.

“The money that’s donated through that is able to help families like mine live the way we need to and stay as normal as we can.”

Ken McIsaac, the 2019 Betty’s Run Ambassador, was diagnosed with ALS in November 2018. He experienced shortness of breath, weight loss, muscle spasms and heart palpitations. McIsaac is grateful as he battles the disease.

“It’s hard to express the gratitude — the number of people that have turned out and we’ve had support from right across Canada, donations — it’s overwhelming and very much appreciated.”

