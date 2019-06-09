Vancouver fire crews knock down fire at abandoned home

Vancouver fire crews were busy early Sunday morning after a fire broke out at an abandoned home.

Assistant Fire Chief Pierre Morrin said they were called the area of East 12th Avenue and Manitoba Street just before 2:30 a.m.

READ MORE: West Vancouver firefighters tackle brush fire on side of Highway 1

“The house was pretty much boarded up,” Morrin said. “We had really tough [time] getting into the house because of all the boards. We managed to pull all the boards off and the fire’s out now.”

Morrin said that the house was fully involved when crews arrived, and it was two-alarm blaze with about six fire trucks on scene.

WATCH: Vancouver West End high rise fire (June 2, 2019)

The flames didn’t spread to any other homes and nobody was hurt.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.