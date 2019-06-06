West Vancouver firefighters tackle brush fire on side of Highway 1

West Vancouver fire crews were called to extinguish a brush fire on the side of Highway 1 on Thursday.

Deputy Fire Chief Gord Howard said crews were called around 1:15 p.m. to a stretch of freeway just east of Cypress Bowl Road.

#wildfire#safety#firesmart WVFRS crews responded to a reported brush fire and their quick action kept it from spreading to the nearby interface. Thank you to those who called in to report the fire. pic.twitter.com/UOJWtWrQym — W V Fire & Rescue (@WestVanFireDept) June 6, 2019

Two engines and a chief officer responded to the rapidly-expanding fire, which reached a size of about nine by 15 metres before crews got it under control, Howard said.

“They were able to keep it to a manageable size and and thankfully it’s under control now and they’re just doing that mop-up operation,” he said.

“But we’re all right, thankful to the public for getting the call out quickly.”

Howard said it was too early to speculate about whether the fire was caused by a cigarette thrown from a car, but said it would be investigated.

“There could be a number of causes, but we just want people to be be aware to reduce the sources of ignition,” he said

“So if you’re pulling off, make sure you don’t go past the shoulder onto the grass; if you’re smoking, make sure you deal with that appropriately inside the vehicle.”

Howard added that if people see smoke or flames they should always call it in, and never assume it’s already been reported.