Canada
June 9, 2019 3:23 am
Updated: June 9, 2019 3:24 am

Abbotsford police investigating second shots fired incident within 24 hours

By Network news anchor  CKNW
British Columbia Emergency Photography File
A A

Abbotsford police are investigating shots fired in the 2700 of Interprovincial Highway Saturday night.

A home and an empty vehicle have been hit. No one has been hurt, and the motive is not known.

Police say it’s the second day in a row there’s been gunfire at that location…

On Friday at 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in a rural area of southeast Abbotsford.

Police tracked three suspect vehicles and made seven arrests, seizing a firearm and suspected drugs.

That investigation is ongoing.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford Police Department
Home
Interprovincial Highway
Shots fired
Vehicle

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.