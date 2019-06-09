Abbotsford police investigating second shots fired incident within 24 hours

Abbotsford police are investigating shots fired in the 2700 of Interprovincial Highway Saturday night.

A home and an empty vehicle have been hit. No one has been hurt, and the motive is not known.

Police say it’s the second day in a row there’s been gunfire at that location…

On Friday at 10:30 p.m., shots were fired at an unoccupied vehicle in a rural area of southeast Abbotsford.

Police tracked three suspect vehicles and made seven arrests, seizing a firearm and suspected drugs.

That investigation is ongoing.