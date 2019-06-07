7 arrested after allegedly shooting unoccupied vehicle: Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police said seven people were arrested Thursday night after police were called to a report of shots fired.

Officers were called to a rural home in the city’s southeast area around 10:30 p.m., where someone was allegedly firing shots into an unoccupied vehicle, police said.

Investigators said they located three suspect vehicles heading west on Highway 1, which were tracked with help from the RCMP’s Air 1 helicopter.

Police eventually pulled the vehicles over in a parking lot near 72nd Avenue in Langley, where the seven occupants — all males aged between 17 and 21 — were taken into custody.

Abbotsford police said a search of the vehicles turned up a gun, suspected drugs and paraphenalia related to drug trafficking.

Investigators said they have not determined why the home in Abbotsford was targeted.

No charges have been approved yet.