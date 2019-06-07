Photos of Coral Springs shooting suspect released by Calgary police

Calgary police are hoping to locate a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the community of Coral Springs on Tuesday that injured one man.

In a Friday news release, police said the suspect walked up to a home in the 200 block of Coral Keys Place N.E. at around 4:20 p.m. and “shot several rounds” from a handgun into the front of the home.

“The suspect was dressed in all black with the hood of his sweatshirt tied tightly around his face,” police said.

A 24-year-old man inside the home was treated at the scene for minor injuries from flying glass.

Police said the suspect left in a silver Hyundai Elantra that someone else was driving.

Investigators believe the shooting was targeted but said no links have been established to any recent homicides in Calgary.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers.