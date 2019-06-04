1 injured from flying glass after shooting in northeast Calgary

A man was hit with flying glass after a shooting in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Police responded to “multiple shots fired” at a house in the 200 block Coral Keys Place N.E. after 4:20 p.m.

The man, the only person in the home, was injured by glass fragments and was treated at the scene, police and EMS said.

The suspect, a man in a silver car, drove away, police said.

No one was in custody as of 5:45 p.m.

Alice Wu lives in the area. She said she heard three or four “very loud” gunshots.

“I’ve never heard any gunshots in real life,” she said. “This is the first time — it’s like a movie.”