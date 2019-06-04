Crime
1 injured from flying glass after shooting in northeast Calgary

Shots were fired in a northeast Calgary neighbourhood on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

A man was hit with flying glass after a shooting in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Police responded to “multiple shots fired” at a house in the 200 block Coral Keys Place N.E. after 4:20 p.m.

The man, the only person in the home, was injured by glass fragments and was treated at the scene, police and EMS said.

The suspect, a man in a silver car, drove away, police said.

No one was in custody as of 5:45 p.m.

Police responded to a shooting in northeast Calgary on Tuesday.

Alice Wu lives in the area. She said she heard three or four “very loud” gunshots.

“I’ve never heard any gunshots in real life,” she said. “This is the first time — it’s like a movie.”

 

