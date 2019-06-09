Recipe: Beef and beer sausage with mustard and sauerkraut

Ingredients

– 1 lb beef & beer sausage (or any of your favorite types!)

– 60 g Two Rivers Specialty Meats House Made Mustard

– 100 g sauerkraut

– 1 Tbsp cooking oil

Method

1. Fill a frying pan 3/4 full of water and bring to boil.

2. Place sausages in water, reduce heat to a low simmer and cover with lid.





3. Continue to poach sausages for 10-12 minutes or until you achieve an internal temperature of 160°F with an insta-read thermometer.4. Remove sausages from water and set aside.5. Take the same frying pan and drain all liquid from it. Place frying pan back on burner at medium-high heat with the tablespoon of cooking oil.6. Once the pan is hot and the oil is shimmering, add sausages and fry for 3 minutes on each side until well browned.7. Remove sausages from pan and set aside.8. Slice sausages on a bias and arrange on a board or plate and garnish with mustard and sauerkraut. Dig in!

For more Global BC recipes, click here