Recipe: Beef and beer sausage with mustard and sauerkraut

Ingredients
– 1 lb beef & beer sausage (or any of your favorite types!)
– 60 g Two Rivers Specialty Meats House Made Mustard
– 100 g sauerkraut
– 1 Tbsp cooking oil
Method
1. Fill a frying pan 3/4 full of water and bring to boil.
2. Place sausages in water, reduce heat to a low simmer and cover with lid.
3. Continue to poach sausages for 10-12 minutes or until you achieve an internal temperature of 160°F with an insta-read thermometer.
4. Remove sausages from water and set aside.
5. Take the same frying pan and drain all liquid from it. Place frying pan back on burner at medium-high heat with the tablespoon of cooking oil.
6. Once the pan is hot and the oil is shimmering, add sausages and fry for 3 minutes on each side until well browned.
7. Remove sausages from pan and set aside.
8. Slice sausages on a bias and arrange on a board or plate and garnish with mustard and sauerkraut. Dig in!
