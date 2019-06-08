Winnipeg Blue Bombers finalize roster ahead of 2019 season
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their final cuts ahead of Saturday night’s roster cutdown deadline.
Third-string quarterback Bryan Bennet and former second round draft pick Rashaun Simonise were among the 17 cuts announced Saturday afternoon.
Other players released from the Bombers roster include:
- International defensive lineman Alex McCalister
- International defensive back Amari Coleman
- International defensive back Tyneil Cooper
- International defensive back Joe Este
- International running back Larry Rose
- International running back John Santiago
- International offensive lineman Tanner Farmer
- International receiver Corey Washington
- International receiver Matt Hazel
- National receiver Dylan Schrot
- National defensive lineman Maxx Forde
- National defensive lineman Tariq Lachance
- National long snapper Zach Greenberg
- International kicker Gabriel Amavizca-Ortiz
A number of players cut were starters for the Bombers in 2018 at some points of the season, including receiver Corey Washington, defensive back Tyneil Cooper and defensive tackle Brandin Bryan.
The Blue Bombers also added 11 players to their practice roster.
- National offensive lineman Asotui Eli
- National defensive lineman Connor Griffiths
- National running back Johnny Augustine
- International defensive back Mike Jones
- International defensive back Marcus Rios
- International defensive back Chris Humes
- International defensive end Patrick Choudja
- International receiver Kenny Walker
- International linebacker Dale Warren
- International defensive back Sergio Schiaffino-Perez
- International linebacker Manuel Hernandez-Reyes
International offensive lineman Manase Foketi was also added to the club’s retired list.
The Bombers won’t announce their injured list until the day before their first regular season game. Winnipeg opens the season on the road against the BC Lions June 15.
Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters will be speaking with the media to discuss his thoughts on the 2019 training camp and his goals for the upcoming season.
