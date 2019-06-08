Winnipeg Blue Bombers finalize roster ahead of 2019 season

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers made their final cuts ahead of Saturday night’s roster cutdown deadline.

Third-string quarterback Bryan Bennet and former second round draft pick Rashaun Simonise were among the 17 cuts announced Saturday afternoon.

Other players released from the Bombers roster include:

International defensive lineman Alex McCalister

International defensive back Amari Coleman

International defensive back Tyneil Cooper

International defensive back Joe Este

International running back Larry Rose

International running back John Santiago

International offensive lineman Tanner Farmer

International receiver Corey Washington

International receiver Matt Hazel

National receiver Dylan Schrot

National defensive lineman Maxx Forde

National defensive lineman Tariq Lachance

National long snapper Zach Greenberg

International kicker Gabriel Amavizca-Ortiz

A number of players cut were starters for the Bombers in 2018 at some points of the season, including receiver Corey Washington, defensive back Tyneil Cooper and defensive tackle Brandin Bryan.

The Blue Bombers also added 11 players to their practice roster.

National offensive lineman Asotui Eli

National defensive lineman Connor Griffiths

National running back Johnny Augustine

International defensive back Mike Jones

International defensive back Marcus Rios

International defensive back Chris Humes

International defensive end Patrick Choudja

International receiver Kenny Walker

International linebacker Dale Warren

International defensive back Sergio Schiaffino-Perez

International linebacker Manuel Hernandez-Reyes

International offensive lineman Manase Foketi was also added to the club’s retired list.

The Bombers won’t announce their injured list until the day before their first regular season game. Winnipeg opens the season on the road against the BC Lions June 15.

Blue Bombers General Manager Kyle Walters will be speaking with the media to discuss his thoughts on the 2019 training camp and his goals for the upcoming season.

