Kelowna battling ongoing parking meter vandalism with new pay stations

The City of Kelowna is installing new parking machines along some downtown sidewalks.

In total, 60 new pay stations will replace about one-third of the on-street, coin-only meters in the downtown core.

“These new, pay-by-licence-plate machines are smaller than those installed in recent years but will operate the same way,” said Dave Duncan, the city’s parking services manager.

“Users can pay by cash or credit card and top up their parking from any other pay station in the area, up to the maximum time allowed.”

Approximately $415,000 will be spent this year replacing coin meters, making parking lot repairs, and upgrading parking lot equipment.

Within the next two years, the city hopes to replace all 900 coin meters in the downtown core, pending budget approval.

“We’ve accelerated installation of these pay stations as a result of ongoing vandalism of single coin meters, which has resulted in over $50,000 in damage this year,” Duncan said.

“The new pay stations also decrease overall clutter on sidewalks, can allow for more cars to park on-street, and do not require users to display the receipt on their dash.”

The new pay stations are expected to be operational by the end of June.