String of businesses hit by vandalism spree in downtown Kelowna
Several businesses in downtown Kelowna were hit by a vandal over the weekend.
Karmyc Bazaar, CIBC, Kelly O’Bryan’s and Global Okanagan were some of the businesses that had their windows smashed in.
The Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant in downtown #Kelowna was also vandalized over the weekend as part of a crime spree that involved several businesses. Owner Jeff Blower describes what happened. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/yC7Oyzzidx
— Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) March 25, 2019
Police have not yet said if anybody is in custody.
