String of businesses hit by vandalism spree in downtown Kelowna

The windows of several downtown Kelowna businesses were smashed in on Saturday night.

Several businesses in downtown Kelowna were hit by a vandal over the weekend.

Karmyc Bazaar, CIBC, Kelly O’Bryan’s and Global Okanagan were some of the businesses that had their windows smashed in.

Police have not yet said if anybody is in custody.

