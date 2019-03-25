String of businesses hit by vandalism spree in downtown Kelowna

Several businesses in downtown Kelowna were hit by a vandal over the weekend.

Karmyc Bazaar, CIBC, Kelly O’Bryan’s and Global Okanagan were some of the businesses that had their windows smashed in.

The Kelly O’Bryan’s restaurant in downtown #Kelowna was also vandalized over the weekend as part of a crime spree that involved several businesses. Owner Jeff Blower describes what happened. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/yC7Oyzzidx — Klaudia Van Emmerik (@KlaudiaGlobal) March 25, 2019

Police have not yet said if anybody is in custody.