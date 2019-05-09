‘Senseless vandalism’ as parking meters in downtown Kelowna broken into

For the second time this year, several parking meters in downtown Kelowna were vandalized and emptied of coins.

Kelowna RCMP say they were alerted to the damaged meters on Wednesday morning, and that they are investigating the incident. In early March, approximately 300 parking meters were vandalized.

This week, according to police, the suspect, or suspects, damaged the tops of the meters in order to gain access to the coins inside.

“This senseless act of vandalism caused an estimated $6,000 in damage, and officials believe that the thief only got away with approximately $100 in coins,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

RCMP are seeking witnesses. They are also asking anyone with video surveillance in the area to conduct a review and forward any information that may be of assistance to police.

The damaged parking meters were along the 400 and 1300 blocks of Ellis Street, the 1200 and 1300 blocks of Water Street, the 500 and 600 blocks of Lawrence Avenue and the 400 block of Doyle Avenue.

Anyone with any additional information is asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.