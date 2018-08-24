Three 300-pound parking meters stolen from Winnipeg streets

The City of Winnipeg is on the hunt for three parking meters and the cash transactions inside of them, after they went missing over a span of three weeks.

The pay stations, which weigh about 300 pounds each, were stolen from the Exchange District and the Health Sciences Centre between June 27 and Aug. 17.

The city estimates about $1,600 in cash transactions are missing with the machines and believes it would take more than one person to pull off a such a heist as they are difficult to remove.

The Winnipeg Parking Authority says each of the thefts was reported to police and it is currently looking at new protective measures to keep more of the machines from disappearing.

Residents who witnesses a pay station being removed by non-city employees, especially outside of weekday daytime working hours, are being asked to contact 911 to report a theft.

Right now, 17 per cent of people pay for parking on the phone, while 53 per cent pay with cash and 31 per cent pay with a credit card.

