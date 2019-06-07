Sask. minimum wage increasing to $11.32/hour

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is going up on Oct. 1, 2019.

The province said the minimum wage will increase to $11.32 an hour, up 26 cents. It is currently $11.06 an hour.

Officials said the increase was calculated based on an indexation formula used by the province since 2011.

READ MORE: Manitoba minimum wage set to increase

The annual review takes into account changes to the consumer price index and the average hourly wage for the previous year, a release from the government said.

Even with the increase, Saskatchewan will have the lowest minimum wage in the country, according to figures from the Retail Council of Canada.

READ MORE: Some Alberta businesses vow to keep paying all workers $15/hr

Manitoba currently has the second-lowest minimum wage at $11.35 an hour, which is increasing to $11.65 hour on Oct. 1, 2019.

Alberta has the country’s highest minimum wage at $15.00 an hour.