June 7, 2019 12:15 pm

Sask. minimum wage increasing to $11.32/hour

By Senior Web Producer  Global News

Saskatchewan says the minimum wage in the province will increase to $11.32 an hour on Oct. 1, 2019.

Saskatchewan’s minimum wage is going up on Oct. 1, 2019.

The province said the minimum wage will increase to $11.32 an hour, up 26 cents. It is currently $11.06 an hour.

Officials said the increase was calculated based on an indexation formula used by the province since 2011.

The annual review takes into account changes to the consumer price index and the average hourly wage for the previous year, a release from the government said.

Even with the increase, Saskatchewan will have the lowest minimum wage in the country, according to figures from the Retail Council of Canada.

Manitoba currently has the second-lowest minimum wage at $11.35 an hour, which is increasing to $11.65 hour on Oct. 1, 2019.

Alberta has the country’s highest minimum wage at $15.00 an hour.

