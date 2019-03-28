Manitoba minimum wage set to increase

Many Manitobans can expect their paycheck to increase this fall.

The province announced Thursday they’ll be bumping up minimum wage in October.

“Based on Manitoba’s Consumer Price Index for 2018, the minimum-wage increase will help our economy continue to attract new investment and participation in the workforce,” said Enterprise and Trade Minister Blaine Pedersen.

That means the minimum wage will increase from $11.35 to $11.65 in Manitoba.

The province says the adjustment is based on the 2018 inflation rate of 2.5 per cent and rounding up to the nearest five cents.

The increase is set to take place later this year on Oct. 1

Despite the increase, the Manitoba Federation of Labour said the province’s minimum wage is still not enough.

MLF President Kevin Rebeck issued a written statement saying the Pallister government is forcing people — many who work full-time — to live in poverty.

“Contrary to the myths, most minimum wage workers are adults, and the majority are women,” Rebeck said.

“Thousands of families are forced to make tough choices between paying the rent and buying groceries because our minimum wage isn’t enough to allow people to make ends meet, even with a full-time job.”

The MLF has called on the province to establish a ‘living wage’ of $15 an hour.

The province of Alberta has the highest minimum wage in the country at $15/hr.

Ontario is not far behind at $14/hr. Saskatchewan will boost their base pay rate to $13.85 this June, with a plan to exceed $15/hour in 2021.

