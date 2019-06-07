Elora man charged with manslaughter in connection to death of Joslyn Nellis: OPP

Wellington County OPP say they have now charged a 32-year-old man from Elora with manslaughter in connection to the death of Joslyn Nellis.

Police were called to a residence on Colquhoun Street in Fergus on April 3 for reports of a woman in “medical distress.”

The 23-year-old, Nellis, was transported to the hospital where she would later be pronounced deceased.

Torry Harris, 32, of Elora, was arrested two days after the incident and charged with criminal negligence causing death and four drug trafficking offences.

Police announced late Thursday that he is now also facing a manslaughter charge.