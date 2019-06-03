Police end investigation into man’s death at Fergus grocery store

Wellington County OPP say their investigation into the death of a man who suffered severe injuries while at a Fergus grocery store on Friday has concluded.

Emergency crews were called the store on Tower Street South at around 6:45 p.m. for reports of a man who had “sustained serious trauma.”

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

In an update on Monday, police said investigators have determined the man’s injuries were self-inflicted and that his name will not be released.

Victim Services Wellington is trying to reach anyone who may have witnessed or been affected by the man’s death.

Anyone who needs further support can call 519-824-1212 ext. 7304 or 1-888-310-1122.