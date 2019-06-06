Man charged with sex offences following incident in Cole Harbour hot tub

A 28-year-old man who allegedly jumped into a hot tub fully clothed and started making inappropriate comments is facing charges.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the incident happened at Cole Harbour Place on Forest Hill Parkway at around 6 p.m. on Monday.

READ MORE: Man punches his own vehicle – and the curb – during Lower Sackville road rage incident: RCMP

Police believe the man entered the building’s pool area and jumped into the hot tub while fully clothed.

“It was reported that the man had made inappropriate comments while in the hot tub and that staff had then escorted him out of the building,” police said in a news release.

The RCMP issued a news release on Tuesday asking the public for help in identifying the man, and they were able to, thanks to tips from the public.

READ MORE: 3 people charged after raid of cannabis dispensary in Halifax

Marquel Antonio Johnson was arrested on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for failing to appear in court.

Johnson has now been charged with sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, invitation to sexual touch, indecent act and mischief.

Johnson remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.