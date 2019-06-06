Fisheries and Oceans Canada working on conducting necropsy on endangered dead whale

A dead North Atlantic right whale has been towed by the Canadian Coast Guard vessel CCGS A. LeBlanc toward Miscou Island, N.B., on June 5.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada has been working with marine mammal response partners to organize and conduct a necropsy, which may help determine cause of death.

The whale has been identified as Wolverine by researchers at the New England Aquarium who say was first sighted in 2010 and listed in the Aquarium’s right whale catalog.

According to the Aquarium, with a population estimated at around 411, the endangered North Atlantic right whale has historically struggled due to lethal vessel strikes and entanglements throughout their range, but now the effects of climate change also put these whales further at risk.

Wolverine is currently secured off Miscou and will be towed to the shore before the necropsy.

According to FOC, if logistics allow, a necropsy will be performed beginning Friday morning, June 7 at Miscou.