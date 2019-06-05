Dead right whale reported drifting in Gulf of St. Lawrence

During an aerial surveillance flight, Fisheries and Oceans Canada received a report of a dead Atlantic right whale drifting in the Gulf of St. Lawrence on Tuesday.

The federal department is working with the Marine Animal Response Society (MARS), the Quebec Marine Mammal Emergency Response Network, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to find the whale and try to recover it.

According to a press release, if the whale is located, Fisheries and Oceans Canada will attempt to install a satellite tag on the whale so they can continue to track it.

They are currently assessing recovery and necropsy options.