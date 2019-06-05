Police believe driver, victim exchanged words before ‘life-altering’ northeast Edmonton hit and run

Police believe a 35-year-old woman, who suffered “serious and life-altering injuries” in a northeast Edmonton hit and run early Wednesday morning, exchanged words with the suspect before she was hit.

At 1:05 a.m., officers were called to a condo complex in the area of 50 Street and 165 Avenue for a reported hit and run, police said in a news release. When officers arrived, they found the injured woman and she was taken to hospital by paramedics.

READ MORE: Man charged in 2018 Edmonton hit and run that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

“Investigators believe there was a brief exchange of words between the driver of a silver/grey Dodge Caravan and the woman outside the complex prior to the hit and run,” police said.

Police have released photos of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to generate tips from the public.

Photos of the suspect vehicle can be viewed in the gallery below.

Anyone with any information about the hit and run, the suspect or the suspect vehicle is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.