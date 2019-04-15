Man charged in 2018 Edmonton hit and run that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

Edmonton police have charged a 63-year-old Kam Wong in connection with a hit-and-run collision in November 2018 that took the life of a senior.

Wong was arrested and charged with criminal hit and run causing death. He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on May 21.

The fatal pedestrian collision happened on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:45 p.m.

Police said an elderly man was crossing 97 Street at 106 A Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 van heading south on 97 Street.

Witnesses said the van did not stop after the crash and continued heading south.

The 88-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later located the van, unoccupied, in the area of 97 Street and 106 Avenue.

