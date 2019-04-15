Crime
April 15, 2019 6:28 pm
Updated: April 15, 2019 6:29 pm

Man charged in 2018 Edmonton hit and run that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Nov. 5, 2018: An 88-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Edmonton's Chinatown on Sunday evening, police said Monday. Albert Delitala has more from the scene.

A A

Edmonton police have charged a 63-year-old Kam Wong in connection with a hit-and-run collision in November 2018 that took the life of a senior.

Wong was arrested and charged with criminal hit and run causing death. He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on May 21.

READ MORE: Man, 88, dies after central Edmonton hit and run

The fatal pedestrian collision happened on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:45 p.m.

Police said an elderly man was crossing 97 Street at 106 A Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 van heading south on 97 Street.

Witnesses said the van did not stop after the crash and continued heading south.

The 88-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later located the van, unoccupied, in the area of 97 Street and 106 Avenue.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
criminal hit and run causing death
Edmonton police
edmonton police service
Elderly man killed
elderly man struck
EPS
fatal pedestrian collision
Hit and Run Crash
Kam Wong
Pedestrian Collision

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.