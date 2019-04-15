Man charged in 2018 Edmonton hit and run that killed 88-year-old pedestrian

Edmonton police have charged a 63-year-old Kam Wong in connection with a hit-and-run collision in November 2018 that took the life of a senior.
Wong was arrested and charged with criminal hit and run causing death. He has been released from custody and is expected to appear in court on May 21.
READ MORE: Man, 88, dies after central Edmonton hit and run
The fatal pedestrian collision happened on Sunday, Nov. 4 at 5:45 p.m.
Police said an elderly man was crossing 97 Street at 106 A Avenue in an unmarked crosswalk when he was struck by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 van heading south on 97 Street.
Witnesses said the van did not stop after the crash and continued heading south.
The 88-year-old man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police later located the van, unoccupied, in the area of 97 Street and 106 Avenue.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.