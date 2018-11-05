Man, 88, dies after central Edmonton hit and run

An 88-year-old man is dead after a hit and run in Chinatown on Sunday evening.

At around 5:45 p.m., Edmonton police were called to the area of 106A Avenue and 97 Street after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing in an unmarked crosswalk from the east side of 97 Street to the west side when he was struck by a white 2013 Nissan NV2500 van. Officers said the van was driving south on 97 Street.

Witnesses told police the van did not stop at the scene and carried on south down 97 Street.

The 88-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later located the van, unoccupied, in the area of 97 Street and 106 Avenue. Officers said there were drivers heading north on 97 Street who stopped to allow the pedestrian to cross. Police are looking to speak to those drivers.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.