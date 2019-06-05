N.B. man charged after allegedly striking RCMP cruiser, fleeing  

A 23-year-old man is facing several charges after he allegedly struck an RCMP cruiser with his vehicle, then ran away in northeastern New Brunswick on Monday.

Tracadie RCMP say at around 9 p.m., several motorists on Highway 11 reported seeing a vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed and passing cars illegally.

Police located the vehicle and tried several times to pull over the vehicle with no success.

After deploying a spike belt, police say the vehicle struck an RCMP cruiser, kept going, then hit a fence and came to a stop.

The driver then got out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Tommy Comeau of Brantville, N.B., man was arrested a short time later and charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, impaired driving, assault with a weapon (the motor vehicle), refusal to comply with a demand for a breath sample, and two counts of resisting arrest.

He is also facing five violations under the provincial Motor Vehicle Act.

Comeau appeared in Miramichi provincial court on Tuesday to face the charges. He remains in custody and is scheduled to return to court on June 10 for a bail hearing.