New Brunswick man dies in single-vehicle crash near Fredericton

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B., located just west of Fredericton.
Officers responded to the report of the crash at 2:45 a.m., on Wednesday.
The Mounties believe a vehicle travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway had left the road and rolled over in the ditch.
The driver, a 46-year-old man from Vespra, N.B., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.
During the crash he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
