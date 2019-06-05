Crash
June 5, 2019 1:16 pm

New Brunswick man dies in single-vehicle crash near Fredericton

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

The New Brunswick RCMP say a 46-year-old man has died in a single vehicle crash.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A A

New Brunswick RCMP say a man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Mazerolle Settlement, N.B., located just west of Fredericton.

Officers responded to the report of the crash at 2:45 a.m., on Wednesday.

The Mounties believe a vehicle travelling eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway had left the road and rolled over in the ditch.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Vespra, N.B., was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

During the crash he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

Police say the investigation into the crash is ongoing.

