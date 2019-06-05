Northern Ontario dogs being sent to Simcoe, Muskoka areas amid Pikangikum fire evacuations

As wildfires blaze near Pikangikum First Nation in northwestern Ontario, dogs from an animal centre in Thunder Bay are being transported to southern communities in the province to make room for evacuated animals.

Twenty dogs and puppies are being sent from Thunder Bay to animal shelters in Barrie, Midland, Orillia, Muskoka and Orangeville to be adopted.

The dogs, which were being cared for by the Northern Reach Rescue Network in Thunder Bay, will stop in North Bay on Wednesday evening and arrive at the Ontario Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and Humane Society centres in southern Ontario on Thursday.

“By working together through the Animal North Network, we’re able to move these dogs in need of families to other areas of the province in order to ensure there are more resources available in the north to help animals displaced by fires,” said Judi Cannon, partnerships and community outreach director with the Ontario SPCA and and Humane Society, in a statement.

Northern Reach Rescue Network has had to make room in its program to provide foster care for displaced dogs from Pikangikum First Nation, a fly-in community in northwestern Ontario that was recently evacuated due to wildfires.

The Northern Reach Rescue Network is an organization that transports dogs from northern Ontario that are in need of homes to be adopted.

The rehoming mission is part of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Support the North campaign, which is aimed at bringing awareness and action to the lack of animal wellness resources in northern communities.

In 2018, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society and its partners transported over 550 animals from northern Ontario to be adopted.

