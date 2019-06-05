Politics
June 5, 2019 3:33 pm

Ontario government moves to cap pay increases for public service workers

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

The front entrance of Ontario's Legislative Building at Queen's Park.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
A A

The Ontario government has tabled a bill at Queen’s Park that will see wage increases capped for a large portion of the province’s public sector workers.

The legislation, if passed, will see a one-per-cent cap for three years.

The bill passed first reading in a 64-40 vote Wednesday afternoon.

More to come.

— With files from The Canadian Press

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ontario government
Ontario government workers
Ontario government workers pay
Ontario Public Sector
Ontario public sector pay
Ontario public sector pay increases

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.