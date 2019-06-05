Ontario government moves to cap pay increases for public service workers
The Ontario government has tabled a bill at Queen’s Park that will see wage increases capped for a large portion of the province’s public sector workers.
The legislation, if passed, will see a one-per-cent cap for three years.
The bill passed first reading in a 64-40 vote Wednesday afternoon.
More to come.
— With files from The Canadian Press
