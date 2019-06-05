‘Help us find our son’: Emotional plea from family of missing man with mental illness

The family of a missing B.C. man with mental health issues is making an emotional plea to the public to help find him.

Ryan McCauley, 29, was last seen at a store in Maple Ridge on Feb. 15.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said he is wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant, but that police and McCauley’s family are primarily concerned about his well being.

McCauley’s parents say he suffers from late-onset schizophrenia, a condition his father Ron said compels him to go on “walkabouts.”

“Before he would leave us a note, phone us to let us know he was alright. There was activity in his bank accounts or he has turned himself into a hospital. This time, there’s nothing,” said Ron.

“We’re still jumping every time we hear the phone ring.”

His mother Darlene said McCauley is quiet, friendly and intelligent, and can “present very well.”

“But he does need medication, and that’s what we’re so concerned about. Please help us find our son,” she said.

“Ryan, if you’re listening to this, please know that your family misses you, loves you and wants you back home. You always have a home with us. Please call us.”

McLaughin said on previous disappearances, McCauley has relied on hitchhiking and has made it as far as the B.C. interior, Alberta, Manitoba and even Ontario.

But he said this time, there has been no activity on the 29-year-old’s bank account, phone or social media accounts.

“Even when Ryan has gone missing in the past, there has usually been some trace. He’s left breadcrumbs and we’ve been able to find him,” he said.

“This time our biggest concern is that there is no trace of Ryan.”

McLaughin said investigators are desperate for any information that could give them a starting point to help track McCauley down.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP.

