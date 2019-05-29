‘I’m missing a piece of me not knowing’: Mother of missing Chilliwack man makes emotional plea to find son

The mother of a missing Chiliwack man is asking for the public’s help to locate her son.

“This is my plea to every mother, father, sister, brother, aunt, uncle, cousin and friend out there to help me find my son,” a tearful Eva Couture said.

Twenty-five-year-old Kristofer Shawn Couture last made contact with his family in January, but he hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

Couture had moved to Chilliwack from Edmonton to work for a construction company in Maple Ridge.

RCMP say Couture reported to work on Jan. 25 and may have attended a gym in Burnaby that same day. His abandoned vehicle was located a short time later in the Chilliwack area.

Eva is urging anyone with information to come forward.

“I know someone reading or watching this knows where he is,” she said. “I’m missing a piece of me not knowing.

“Many people have asked me about my son, Kristofer. I think what’s important to remember is that he is not only my son. He’s a brother. He’s a grandson. There is an entire family who loves him and misses him.”