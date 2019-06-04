Algonquin Provincial Park saw snow Monday amid ‘below normal’ June temperatures

Algonquin Provincial Park in Ontario saw flurries Monday morning amid what Global News chief meteorologist Anthony Farnell has called “below normal” temperatures to start the month of June across all of southern Ontario.

“It was actually snowing enough that the snow was actually accumulating in some areas, primarily on vegetation,” Rick Stronks, Algonquin Provincial Park’s assistant superintendent, told Global News Tuesday.

“Quickly it warmed up, and it didn’t last too long.”

June 3rd and there is SNOW in the Park. ❄️❄️

This is happening. pic.twitter.com/WnYb3Zbnqy — Algonquin Park (@Algonquin_PP) June 3, 2019

According to Stronks, there was precipitation higher in the atmosphere, which turned into snow when it hit cooler temperatures before eventually falling into the park.

Stronks said that while it’s unusual for Algonquin Provincial Park to see snow in June, it has happened in the past.

“I’ve been in the park for about 20 years, and I can recall at least two other occasions where we’ve had snow in June.”

Farnell added in an email that June snow in Algonquin Provincial Park is rare but happens on occasion. “Frost can occur there even in late June,” he said in the email.

The cool, wet spring has affected some wildlife in the park, Stronks said.

“We know that some insects that are normally spring insects, we noticed that they haven’t really come out yet,” he added. “Once you get a little bit of warm temperatures again, that quickly gets back to normal. We don’t see any real lasting impacts from this kind of weather.”

According to Environment Canada, mid- to high-20s temperatures are forecast between Friday and Monday for Algonquin Park.

“There’s always been natural variations, and the plants and animals that live in the park are sort of adapted to having that variation,” Stronks said.

The animals that would be most affected by any lower temperatures would be the park’s insects, amphibians and reptiles, he added, which all require heat.

“Mammals, which are warm-blooded, they can produce their own heat, so they’re less likely to be impacted,” Stronks finished.

