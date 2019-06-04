Daughters of RCMP officer killed in 2014 Moncton shootings remember his ‘sense of humour’

It has been exactly five years to the day since constables Fabrice Gevaudan, Dave Ross and Doug Larche were killed, when Justin Bourque targeted police officers in hopes of sparking an anti-government rebellion. Two other Mounties were injured.

June 4, 2014, marks the day Nadine Larche lost her husband and Mia, 14, Lauren, 13, Alexa, 9, lost their father in the shooting.

It’s a difficult day for the family, but on Tuesday, Nadine and the three girls visited the memorial in Moncton honouring their father and the two other Mounties who died in the line of duty.

It’s the first time that Const. Doug Larche’s daughters have spoken publicly about the loss of their father.

Their message was one of gratitude for all of the people across the country who supported them as they’ve grown up in the wake of one of the darkest days in Moncton history.

“We really, really appreciate it for all the support they have shown us,” said Lauren, standing alongside her sisters.

“It is really, really heart-warming, the support of the community,” said Mia.

Nadine echoes the words of her eldest daughter, saying the community of Moncton has been incredibly supportive for the last five years,

“It’s been really touching and meaningful and very helpful for our healing,” she said, admitting that the shooting is “still hard to talk about.”

The memorial continues to receive a steady stream of visitors even five years after the incident.

Some choose to lay flowers at the bronze statues of the three officers, but for others in the community, the kindness to the families of the three officers continues in other ways.

“Somebody today dropped off brownies to our house, and yesterday someone dropped off a lasagna to our house,” said Larche, adding that people have reached out asking how they can help as the fifth anniversary approached.

The girls, holding onto the statue of their father, say what they will remember most about him was his sense of humour.

According to Nadine, it’s something that all three of them have inherited.

“I think that Doug would be extremely grateful and humble that people have rallied to support us when we needed it the most,” she said.

He’d be happy to see his girls smiling again five years later, Nadine added.