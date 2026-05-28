Multiple types of Chinese-made kids’ toys being recalled for safety risks

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Several products from children’s toy company TheKiddoSpace have been recalled by Health Canada, citing numerous safety risks.

All manufactured in China, every product was recommended to “immediately stop using,” alongside “keep[ing] it out of reach of children and contact TheKiddoSpace for a full refund.”

Below is a list of the products being recalled and additional information.

Flashcard Talking Toys

This recall involves TheKiddoSpace children’s flashcard talking toys which the recall states “contain levels of phthalates and lead that exceed the allowable limit and may pose a chemical hazard.”

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The products were available in two variations:

The animal-shaped, pastel-colored toys were sold with varying number of flashcards. “Audible Flashcards” is printed on the front of the flashcard’s storage box and “Audible Flashcard Device” on the front of the toy storage box.

The rectangle toys have a slot at the top to insert the flash cards, a speaker volume and power buttons at the front. The toys come with multi-colored flash cards that have animals, shapes, people, foods or vehicle illustrations and the descriptive word written on the card.

As of May 14, 2026, the company has received no reports of incident or injury in Canada.

Montessori Egg Toys

The recall affects TheKiddoSpace Montessori children’s puzzle egg toys which consist of six or 12 white plastic eggs that split in two and come in a yellow storage case.

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Intended for kids under three years old, the eggs can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking.

The company reported 11 units of the affected products being sold in Canada between September 2023 to February 2025.

As of May 14, 2026, the company has received no reports of incidents or injury in Canada.

Sensory Swing

The recalled swing consists of a stretchable, cocoon-style hammock made of soft fabric, intended to be suspended indoors for therapeutic or recreational use.

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The flexible fabric can form loops that can entangle a child’s head or neck, posing a risk of serious injury from strangulation.

Sold between November 2023 and February 2025, 125 units were sold in Canada. No injuries or incidents have been reported.

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LED Soccer Hover Ball

TheKiddoSpace LED Soccer Hover Ball product consists of hover balls for play with white foam bumpers. Only the small hover balls that measure about 14 cm in diameter were included in this recall.

According to the recall, the surface temperature of the product’s batteries exceeds the allowable limit, which violates the standard for toys, posing a risk of burn injuries.

As of May 14, 2026, the company received four reports of overheating and burning smell, but no reports of injury in Canada.

Sixty-nine units of the affected products were sold in Canada between December 2024 and February 2025.

Story Books

The recalled products are soft fabric books that measure approximately seven inches by eight inches and contain six felt pages.

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The recall states that the products’ felt parts can detach, posing a choking hazard.

Between August 2023 and February 2025, 22 units were sold in Canada.

No reports of incident or injury have been recorded in Canada.

Handwriting Practice Kits

The handwriting practice kits which consist of two variants which were sold with or without a carrying case:

The “Print Handwriting Kits” consist of four reusable books with animal images on the cover (alphabet with a bunny, numbers with a frog, math with a cow and drawing with an elephant). The Kit further contains black pens with ink refills and blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips.

The “Cursive Handwriting Kits” consist of three reusable books (letters, words and sentences) with an image of an open book on the cover; black pens with ink refills and blue, green, yellow, purple, pink and red pen grips.

According to the recall, the pens in each Handwriting Kit contain lead in amounts that exceed Canadian regulations. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

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The company reported that 2,141 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between January 2024 to February 2025.

No reports of incident or injury have been recorded in Canada.

Finger Painting Kits

The product contains the hazardous substances methanol and ethylene glycol which may be an irritant. The finger painting kits also contain phthalates, which are toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health effects, posing a chemical hazard.

As of May 14, 2026, the company has received no reports of incident or injury in Canada but have received 18 reports worldwide of strong paint odor, skin irritation and swollen lymph nodes.

The company reported that 2,090 units of the affected products were sold in Canada between August 2023 to February 2025.

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Peg Dolls in Cups Toy

This recall involves TheKiddoSpace-branded peg dolls in cups toy that consists of seven rainbow-coloured wooden peg figures with a matching cup and a circular natural wood tray.

Intended for children under three years old and if inserted in a child’s mouth, the peg dolls can block a child’s airway, posing a risk of choking.

Only four units were sold in the country between July 2023 and February 2025.

Christmas Tree Toy Play Sets

This recall involves TheKiddoSpace children’s Christmas tree toy play sets which are felt play sets consisting of a two-sided Christmas tree that measures about 40 inches high and 28 inches wide.

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The zipper pull on the music box compartment contains lead. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues. The battery of the Christmas tree component can become accessible to children, posing an ingestion hazard.

Between November 2023 and February 2025, 71 units have been sold in Canada.

No reports of incident or injury in Canada have been recorded.