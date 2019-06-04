Controversial UNB professor set to retire after white nationalist comments surface

A controversial professor at the University of New Brunswick is set to retire after he was accused of being a white nationalist and was condemned by more than 100 of his fellow faculty at the university.

Petra Hauf, vice-president of UNB-Saint John, announced the news of Ricardo Duchesne’s impending retirement in a blog post on Tuesday.

“Ricardo Duchesne, professor in the department of social science, has provided his notice of early retirement to focus on his own pursuits as an independent scholar,” Hauf wrote.

“We respectfully accept his decision and thank him for his 24 years of service.”

Duchesne, who is known for his controversial views, often has his writing published on a blog that he co-founded called the Council of European Canadians.

The blog, which has published his writing 140 times, contains posts from Duchesne in which he describes the “Chinese silent invasion” of Canada, derides multiculturalism and makes claims such as: “White Europeans were the first, and still the only race, to become conscious of their consciousness.”

Duchesne has also appeared on a podcast hosted by far-right politician Faith Goldy.

Goldy, a former Toronto mayoral candidate, was recently kicked off Facebook and Instagram along with white nationalist Kevin Goudreau, far-right group Soldiers of Odin and one of its offshoots, Canadian Infidels, in an attempt to remove extremist groups and users that promote hate.

Duchesne, an immigrant from Puerto Rico, has denied that he is a white nationalist, maintained that he is entitled to “academic freedom” and suggested his classes are widely attended and provide students with new insights.

UNB said it was reviewing his comments and appearances after they drew public condemnation in mid-May.

There is no word on the status of the review or whether it will continue with the announcement of Duchesne’s retirement.

