N.B. man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife
A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for killing his wife.
New Brunswick RCMP say there were called to a home on Splude Street in Dundee, N.B., for a wellness check on July 28, 2018.
READ MORE: Bones found outside N.B. home in July identified, husband facing 1st-degree murder charge
Officers discovered bones on the property, which were later identified as the remains of Brigitte Pelletier.
Gilles Moreau, 56, Moreau was initially charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
READ MORE: RCMP charge New Brunswick man with 1st-degree murder
Moreau was sentenced in Campbellton’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.