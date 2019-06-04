Crime
June 4, 2019

N.B. man sentenced to life in prison for killing wife

Gilles Moreau was sentenced in Campbellton’s Court of Queen's Bench on Monday.

A man has been sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 15 years for killing his wife.

New Brunswick RCMP say there were called to a home on Splude Street in Dundee, N.B., for a wellness check on July 28, 2018.

Officers discovered bones on the property, which were later identified as the remains of Brigitte Pelletier.

Gilles Moreau, 56, Moreau was initially charged with first-degree murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Moreau was sentenced in Campbellton’s Court of Queen’s Bench on Monday.

