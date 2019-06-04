Sask. RCMP hand out $280 distracted driving ‘reminders’

Saskatchewan RCMP said they had to issue a number of “reminders” to drivers not to use their cellphones while driving.

The combined traffic services sections kicked-off project Fast Forward on June 1, aimed at reducing distracted driving in the province.

Police said that during six hours of enforcement east of Regina, 12 drivers were spotted using their cellphones while driving.

Five ended up with distracted driving tickets, police said, which carries a $280 fine and four demerit points.

The latest crackdown started on the first day of Saskatchewan Government Insurance’s (SGI) traffic safety spotlight in June on distracted driving.

The campaign launched on May 30 and Saskatoon police said they wrote nearly 40 distracted driving tickets in just over two hours that day.

That included one driver who was caught for the second time in less than a year and had her vehicle impounded for seven days, police said.

Distracted driving is the leading cause of collisions and injuries on Saskatchewan roads, according to SGI, and one of the leading factors in traffic fatalities.

SGI reported 26 people were killed and 953 injured in crashes caused by distracted driving during 2017.

RCMP said its Face Forward project will continue across the province over the next few months.